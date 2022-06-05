KPSC 2022: Statistical Assistant Provisional Answer Key Out, Know How To Raise Objection

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Kerala Public Service Commission on June 4 released the question paper and provisional answer key of the exam which was conducted for the post of Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II. Registered candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. Since the Statistical Assistant Answer Key is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have time to raise objections if any. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of the commission keralapsc.gov.in.
The answer key has been released for the Kerala PSC Statistical Assistant and Statistical Investigator Exam which was conducted on April 4, 2022. Candidates had to answer 100 questions and each question carried 100 marks. The total time duration of the exam was 1 hour and 30 minutes. The question paper was given in the form of a Question Booklet. There were four versions of question booklets with Question Booklet Alpha Code viz. A, B, C & D. For each right answer, 1 mark will be awarded. For each wrong answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted. The answer key can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
The official website reads, "Complaints regarding Answer Key in respect of OMR Examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR Profile of Candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of Provisional Answer Key(Both days included)".