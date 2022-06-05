Last Updated:

KPSC 2022: Statistical Assistant Provisional Answer Key Out, Know How To Raise Objection

KPSC 2022: Statistical Assistant provisional answer key has been released on the official website. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

KPSC

Kerala Public Service Commission on June 4 released the question paper and provisional answer key of the exam which was conducted for the post of  Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II. Registered candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. Since the Statistical Assistant Answer Key is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have time to raise objections if any. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of the commission keralapsc.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for the Kerala PSC Statistical Assistant and Statistical Investigator Exam which was conducted on April 4, 2022. Candidates had to answer 100 questions and each question carried 100 marks. The total time duration of the exam was 1 hour and 30 minutes. The question paper was given in the form of a Question Booklet. There were four versions of question booklets with Question Booklet Alpha Code viz. A, B, C & D. For each right answer, 1 mark will be awarded. For each wrong answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted. The answer key can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Follow these steps to download KPSC Statistical Assistant answer key 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of KPSC - keralapsc.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should go to the 'Download' section
  • Step 3: In the next step, they should go to the and then 'Answer Key' - 'Answer Key-OMR Exam'
  • Step 4: Click on the 'Download Link' given against 'Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II'
  • Step 5: Download KPSC  Statistical Assistant Answer Key PDF 2022
  • Step 6: Take its printout and check the answers 

Here is how to raise objections

  • Step 1: Follow all the steps mentioned above
  • Step 2: While viewing the answer key look for 'raise objection' tab
  • Step 3: Click on that, enter the question number and the answer you want to suggest
  • Step 4: Attach supporting document
  • Step 5: Pay objection raising fee (if applicable)
  • Step 6: Click on submit

The official website reads, "Complaints regarding Answer Key in respect of  OMR  Examinations should be submitted online only through the OTR Profile of Candidates, within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of Provisional Answer Key(Both days included)".

