KPSC 2022: Statistical Assistant Provisional Answer Key Out, Know How To Raise Objection

Kerala Public Service Commission on June 4 released the question paper and provisional answer key of the exam which was conducted for the post of Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II. Registered candidates who took the exam can download the answer key now. Since the Statistical Assistant Answer Key is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have time to raise objections if any. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of the commission keralapsc.gov.in.

The answer key has been released for the Kerala PSC Statistical Assistant and Statistical Investigator Exam which was conducted on April 4, 2022. Candidates had to answer 100 questions and each question carried 100 marks. The total time duration of the exam was 1 hour and 30 minutes. The question paper was given in the form of a Question Booklet. There were four versions of question booklets with Question Booklet Alpha Code viz. A, B, C & D. For each right answer, 1 mark will be awarded. For each wrong answer, 1/3 mark will be deducted. The answer key can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Follow these steps to download KPSC Statistical Assistant answer key 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of KPSC - keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should go to the 'Download' section

Step 3: In the next step, they should go to the and then 'Answer Key' - 'Answer Key-OMR Exam'

Step 4: Click on the 'Download Link' given against 'Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade-II - Statistical Assistant Grade-II/ Statistical Investigator Grade II'

Step 5: Download KPSC Statistical Assistant Answer Key PDF 2022

Step 6: Take its printout and check the answers

Here is how to raise objections

Step 1: Follow all the steps mentioned above

Step 2: While viewing the answer key look for 'raise objection' tab

Step 3: Click on that, enter the question number and the answer you want to suggest

Step 4: Attach supporting document

Step 5: Pay objection raising fee (if applicable)

Step 6: Click on submit