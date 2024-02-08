Advertisement

The KPSC CTI Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission. Candidates who participated in the Commercial Tax Inspector (CTI) examination can now access the provisional answer key on the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. The CTI Written Examination 2023 took place on January 07, 2024, and the Commission has promptly published the tentative answer key on the official portal. If candidates find discrepancies and are dissatisfied with the KPSC CTI Answer Key 2023, they have the option to raise objections by January 16, 2024, until 5:30 PM.

Here's how to check the KPSC CTI Answer Key 2023:

1. Visit the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Key answers to the post of Commercial Tax Inspector in the dept. of Commercial Tax (Kalyana Karnataka) Examination held on 07-01-2024 is published."

3. You will be redirected to a new page; click on the answer key link.

4. The answer key in PDF format will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka KPSC CTI Answer Key 2023

Advertisement

The Commission will release the CTI Result and Final Answer Key after addressing the objections received against the provisional answer key. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in for further announcements.