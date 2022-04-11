KTET 2022 Dates Announced At Ktet.kerala.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Kerala TET dates: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) examination date has been announced by Kerala Pareekshabhavan. As per the schedule released, the exam will be conducted from May 4, 2022. Date sheet highlights that the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue till 12:30 p.m. The second shift will begin at 1:30 p.m and will continue till 4 p.m. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in and can be checked by following these steps.

For all the categories the exam duration is 2.5 hours. KTET notification mentions that category 1 test will take place on May 4, 2022 (Wednesday) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the category 2 exam will take place on the same day from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The category 3 and 4 tests will be held on Thursday, May 5th, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.

KTET 2022 registration closed

The registration window for KTET 2022 test at Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan was activated on February 9 and the deadline ended on February 19, 2022. The hall tickets have not been released yet and is scheduled to be out on April 25, 2022. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check it on the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in with their registered credentials

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) is conducted with the aim of examining the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes in Kerala. For more details candidates can go to the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2022: How to download hall tickets