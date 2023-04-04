KTET 2023: Application Process Begins For Kerala TET, Check Notification, Exam Dates Here

KTET 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has started the online application process for Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply for KTET 2023 is April 17. The exam will be held on May 12 and 15.

How to apply for KTET 2023

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KTET application link flashing on the homepage

Register yourself by providing the required information

Once you have generated your registration ID and password, go to the login menu

Login using your credentials

Fill in the KTET application form

Pay the application fee and submit your form.

Kerala KTET 2023: Important dates

KTET Application Form 2023 Submission begins- 3rd April 2023

Deadline for KTET 2023 Registration and Fee Payment- 17th April 2023

Last Date to take KTET Application Form Final Printout- 17th April 2023

Kerala TET Hall Ticket 2023 Release Date -25th April 2023

KTET 2023 Exam Dates- 12th May 2023, 15th May 2023

KTET 2023 Eligibility

For lower primary classes: Candidates who wish to be a lower primary class teacher should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

For upper primary classes: Those who want to become an upper primary class teacher should have passed BA, B.Com, or B.Sc (any bachelor's degree).

High School Teacher: Candidates possessing a graduation degree with at least 45% marks along with a B.Ed degree can apply for a high school teacher.

High School Class Teacher: Candidates who have a certificate/ diploma/ degree in teaching in any subject approved by universities / NCTE/ Board of examination/ govt of Kerala can also apply for high school class teacher.

KTET 2023 Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks in total. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.

KTET 2023 Exam Schedule