KVPY Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

KVPY Admit Card 2022: The IISc Bangalore has released the admit card for the upcoming aptitude test, Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, KVPY. All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can check the KVPY hall tickets from the official website: kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Notably, the admit card has been released for the aptitude test that is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2022.

In the KVPY hall, ticket candidates would find details like the exam venue, city, exam date, and other important information. As per the examination guidelines, KVPY Admit Card No. 2022 must be carried to the exam hall. Without this, candidates will not be allowed to write the papers. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned step-by-step procedures to download the KVPY hall tickets.

KVPY Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download KVPY hall ticket

Step 1: To download the KVPY Admit Card candidates must visit the official website of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' Download Admit Card - 2022 .:

.: Step 3: Now, enter your User Id and Password to log in.

Step 4: Your KVPY Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Candidates must download the admit card and take a printout of it for future references.

Here's direct link to download KVPY Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

About KVPY Exam 2022

Candidates who have enrolled as a regular students of the UG Program in Basic Science course in any College/Institution of a recognized university will be eligible to get a KVPY fellowship. Students studying in a 1st-year program in a basic science course such as B.Sc/B.S.?B.Stat./ B math/Int.MSc/Int MS will get Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 and contingency grants (equivalent to four months of fellowship per annum) from the Department of Science and technology by the Govt of India. It is advised that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative