KVPY Admit Card For January Exam Out; Check Steps To Download Call Letters

KVPY Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has released the admit cards for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana aptitude test on December 23, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered for this Fellowship exam within the deadline can now download the KVPY hall ticket. It has been uploaded on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The hall tickets which have been released is for the KVPY aptitude test 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. In order to check the call letters, candidates should be ready with their user ID and password. The steps to download call letters have been attached below.

KVPY fellowship exam 2021: Important Dates

Earlier the exam was said to be conducted on January 7, 2022

As per revised schedule, exam will be conducted on January 9, 2022

Admit card has been released on December 23, 2021

KVPY 2021 admit card: Step-by-step guide to download

To download KVPY Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to go to the official website of the KVPY Aptitude Test by IISc Bengaluru – kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card.'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter login credentials like User Id and Password

The KVPY admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references

About KVPY Fellowship 2021

The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, offers attractive fellowships (Rs. 5,000/- to Rs.7,000/- p.m.) and contingency grants (equivalent to four months fellowship per annum) to students studying in a 1st-year program in a basic science course such as B.Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./Int. M.Sc./ Int. M.S. Selection to the program considers the academic excellence to take up a research career in Basic Sciences. The KVPY fellowship 2021 will be awarded only on the basis of the candidates' performance in the aptitude test without an interview.

Syllabus for KVPY Fellowship

As per the official website, there is no prescribed syllabus for the aptitude test. The KVPY aptitude test aims to test the understanding and analytical ability of the student than his/her factual knowledge. However, students are tested for the syllabus up to class X/XII/1st year of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. as applicable.