Last Updated:

KVPY Admit Card For January Exam Out; Check Steps To Download Call Letters

KVPY admit card 2021 for fellowship exam has been released on the official website. Registered candidates can follow these steps to download their call letters.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
KVPY Admit Card 2021

Image: Shutterstock


KVPY Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has released the admit cards for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana aptitude test on December 23, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered for this Fellowship exam within the deadline can now download the KVPY hall ticket. It has been uploaded on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The hall tickets which have been released is for the KVPY aptitude test 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. In order to check the call letters, candidates should be ready with their user ID and password. The steps to download call letters have been attached below.

KVPY fellowship exam 2021: Important Dates

  • Earlier the exam was said to be conducted on January 7, 2022
  • As per revised schedule, exam will be conducted on January 9, 2022
  • Admit card has been released on December 23, 2021

KVPY 2021 admit card: Step-by-step guide to download 

  • To download KVPY Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to go to the official website of the KVPY Aptitude Test by IISc Bengaluru – kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter login credentials like User Id and Password  
  • The KVPY admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references  

About KVPY Fellowship 2021

The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, offers attractive fellowships (Rs. 5,000/- to Rs.7,000/- p.m.) and contingency grants (equivalent to four months fellowship per annum) to students studying in a 1st-year program in a basic science course such as B.Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./Int. M.Sc./ Int. M.S. Selection to the program considers the academic excellence to take up a research career in Basic Sciences. The KVPY fellowship 2021 will be awarded only on the basis of the candidates' performance in the aptitude test without an interview. 

Syllabus for KVPY Fellowship

As per the official website, there is no prescribed syllabus for the aptitude test. The KVPY aptitude test aims to test the understanding and analytical ability of the student than his/her factual knowledge. However, students are tested for the syllabus up to class X/XII/1st year of  B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. as applicable.

READ | KVPY 2021 exam gets over, see details about the KVPY 2021 result date and answer key
READ | IISc KVPY Results 2020 declared, check direct link and steps to download scorecard here
READ | KVPY Admit Card 2021 released by IISc Bengaluru; check direct link & exam pattern
READ | IISER Admission 2021: Seat Allotment Result released for SCB, KVPY Channels
READ | KVPY 2021: IISc Bangalore to conduct KVPY aptitude test 2021 on January 9
Tags: KVPY Admit Card 2021, Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana, KVPY 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND