KVPY Admit Card For January Exam Out; Check Steps To Download Call Letters

Image: Shutterstock
KVPY Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has released the admit cards for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana aptitude test on December 23, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered for this Fellowship exam within the deadline can now download the KVPY hall ticket. It has been uploaded on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The hall tickets which have been released is for the KVPY aptitude test 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. In order to check the call letters, candidates should be ready with their user ID and password. The steps to download call letters have been attached below.
The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, offers attractive fellowships (Rs. 5,000/- to Rs.7,000/- p.m.) and contingency grants (equivalent to four months fellowship per annum) to students studying in a 1st-year program in a basic science course such as B.Sc./B.S./B. Stat./B. Math./Int. M.Sc./ Int. M.S. Selection to the program considers the academic excellence to take up a research career in Basic Sciences. The KVPY fellowship 2021 will be awarded only on the basis of the candidates' performance in the aptitude test without an interview.
As per the official website, there is no prescribed syllabus for the aptitude test. The KVPY aptitude test aims to test the understanding and analytical ability of the student than his/her factual knowledge. However, students are tested for the syllabus up to class X/XII/1st year of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. as applicable.