KYPY Aptitude Test Postponed Due To COVID, New Dates To Be Announced Later

KVPY Aptitude Test: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test 2021 has been postponed and this decision has been taken in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. As per the official notice, "Due to the emerging unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew in many states, the KVPY-Aptitude Test 2021, to be held on January 9th, 2022, is postponed in the larger interest of the students". The new dates for the KVPY Aptitude test will be announced sometime later.

KVPY Exam postponed: New dates to be announced later

The final date for the KVPY Aptitude test has not been released by the exam conducting body. Every year, lakhs of students take part in the aptitude test, which is a National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences and offers students the chance to pursue a career in basic sciences and scientific research. KVPY is funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and the KVPY Program is run by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISB).

In the KVPY program, students are selected from Class 11 to the 1st year of any undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences, such as B.S./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, having an aptitude for scientific research. Students are selected on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test, and after that, they are called for the final stage of the selection procedure that includes the interview round. In order to become eligible to receive a fellowship, the student's marks on both the aptitude test and the interview are considered. Selected students get fellowships up to the pre-Ph.D. level or five years, whichever is earlier. It is recommended that students regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test 2021.

