Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Lessons learned, strategies improved: Tips for acing JEE Mains 2024 on your second attempt

With Session 2 of the JEE Main scheduled to commence on April 4, students are gearing up their preparation to improve their score on their second attempt.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024
Tips to ace JEE Mains 2024 | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
With Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled to commence on April 4, students are gearing up their preparation to improve their score in the second attempt. Many aspirants opt for a second attempt at JEE to optimize their chances of securing high ranks and corresponding seats in leading colleges. This strategic decision utilizes their previous experience with the exam format, syllabus knowledge, and valuable lessons learned from their initial attempt. By adopting a focused and refined approach, second-time applicants can effectively address their weaknesses, refine their understanding, and ultimately achieve their academic aspirations. In this article, let's delve into some tips to help aspirants crack the exam in the second attempt. Nitin Viijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education has shared some important tips to follow to crack JEE Mains this time.

Embrace the power of revision:

Create a thorough revision plan to strengthen the preparation. In the process, all three subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics should be given equal attention and dedicated time should be allotted to each subject. Revising from notes can aid in quick recollection of important ideas, equations, and topics. Along with this, taking the help of diagrams, mind maps, self-tests, and flashcards can immensely help in remembering things already studied.

Solve numerical questions daily:

To optimize the preparation, aspirants should prefer daily practice of numerical problems. This cultivates problem-solving skills, boosts self-confidence, and increases cognitive flexibility. In addition, incorporating time constraints into these exercises further refines decision-making speed and equips them to navigate time-sensitive questions effectively.

Practice the previous year's exam paper:

To improve problem-solving and time-management skills during the exam, make it a priority to complete sample and previous year questions and papers regularly. It is important to take practice tests in an exam-like environment to familiarize candidates with the time limits and atmosphere of the exams. Here, exam framework simulation can help manage time and reduce anxiety during the final exam. Candidates should review their performance on these practice tests, which can help identify areas that require further work.

Try to attempt the maximum number of questions:

To ace the exam, it is required that candidates attempt the maximum number of questions correctly. Therefore, it is advisable to attempt simple and easy questions that require the application of basic concepts first. After answering the easier questions, candidates can move on to tricky and time-consuming challenging questions.

Prioritize overall health and mental well-being:

Feeling anxious during an exam is common, but effective stress management can play a vital role in overcoming anxiety. To stay focused and avoid fatigue, students should break their study sessions into small, achievable parts and take breaks. It is advisable to lead a healthy lifestyle before the exam. Incorporating a balanced diet, consistent exercise, and adequate sleep into the daily routine can aid in optimal cognitive performance. Try to drink plenty of water and include nutrient-rich food like fruits, vegetables, and nuts in the diet to stay healthy. While students may not prioritize sleep, getting enough rest can greatly improve their concentration and memory during the exam.

Conclusion 
The tips mentioned above can help students secure a good score in the JEE exam. Regular revision and practice of the previous year's papers can thoroughly strengthen the preparation. Generally, those appearing for JEE for the second time are under a lot of pressure to do well in the exam. This can lead to unwanted stress and anxiety among them. They should focus on exercise to calm the body and mind to overcome stress. Along with this, students should also indulge in recreational activities that can help them refresh their minds and, in turn, improve their retention power.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:24 IST

