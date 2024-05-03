Advertisement

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced an extension for registration for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India May 2024 session. Eligible aspirants now have until May 5 to complete their registration process. Those who have yet to apply can access the LSAT India registration form 2024 on the official website, lsatindia.in.

With the LSAT India 2024 scheduled from May 16 to 19, the exam serves as a gateway for admission to various law programs offered by participating law schools across India. Applicants should note that the last date to schedule the exam is May 9.

To complete the registration process, applicants are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 3,999. Payment can be made using credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, wallets, or cash cards.

The LSAT India 2024 exam will span a duration of two hours and 20 minutes, consisting of four sections, each lasting 35 minutes. The exam syllabus includes sections on analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension. Importantly, there will be no negative marking.

Aspirants aiming for a career in law can explore opportunities across a range of colleges that accept LSAT India scores. These include prestigious institutions such as Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), BITS Law School, BML Munjal University, and others. The collaboration between these colleges and Pearson VUE, the testing body administering LSAT, provides students with a diverse array of options for pursuing legal education.

For further details and updates regarding LSAT—India May 2024 session, aspirants are encouraged to visit the official LSAT India website and stay informed about admission processes, exam guidelines, and more.

As the deadline approaches, aspiring law students are urged not to miss out on this opportunity and ensure timely completion of their LSAT India registration to pave the way for their future legal careers.