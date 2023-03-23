LSAT India June 2023 Registrations Begin For Law Admissions, Check Full Details Here.

The LSAT—India June registration window has been opened today, March 23. Aspirants can register online for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) till May 26. Candidates can apply online at www.lsatindia.in. The law entrance exam LSAT will be held from April 17 to 29. The June session of exam will be held from June 8 to 11.

LSAT India is conducted by Law School Admission Council (LSAC),and delivered by Pearson VUE. LSAT—India is a leading law school entrance examination for prospective candidates seeking to secure a place at institutions across India. Candidates will be able to have their exam scores considered for acceptance by 12 institutions that have affiliated with the programme.

LSAT India: List of Institutitons

1. Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University

2. UPES

3. BML Munjal University

4. G.D. Goenka University

5. VIT Chennai School of Law (VITSOL)

6. Alliance University

7. Presidency University

8. Asian Law College

9. ISBR Law College

10. Lloyd Law College

11. Mewar University

12. Shobhit University

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions at O.P. Jindal Global University and Associate Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said, “100% seats in our 5-year BComLLB, BALLB, and BBA LLB Honours programs are filled only based on LSAT—India scores. Also, over 400 scholarships to study at Jindal Global Law School ranging from 10% to 75% tuition fees are awarded based on LSAT—India™ scores if parental income is within prescribed limits.LSAT—India™ June 2023 is a must for every law aspirant in India, whether you aim for 5-year law, 3-year LLB or one-year LLM programmes.

“Over 500 students are already admitted to JGLS as per LSAT—India™ January 2023 results. It is high time for students to register for the June 2023 exam and take it with full preparation if they wish to join JGLS. I would like to add from an academic standpoint that no law entrance test in our country matches the scientific approach, originality, and high standards of this test. All students, irrespective of which law school they aspire to join, must take the LSAT—India™ to assess their logic and reasoning skills and their suitability to study law," he added.

LSAT India Exam Pattern

Now in its 14th year, LSAT—India is one of the leading law entrance exams used by law colleges in India for both the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes. With sections on Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension, LSAT—India is a standardised test for assessing the skills of law aspirants based on advanced reading skills, critical thinking, and informal and deductive reasoning skills. The exam is comprised of 92 questions to be answered within 2 hours and 20 minutes. Results are reported with both a scaled score and a percentile rank.

Test from Home

To provide maximum access and convenience to test takers, the examination will be delivered online across India, with remote proctoring to ensure test integrity. To access the test from home, candidates must ensure that they meet all the necessary system and environment requirements before taking the test. Candidates are urged to review these frequently asked questions to get familiar with crucial information about the test, including system requirements and test preparation.