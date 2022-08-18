Lucknow UGET 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Follow These Steps To Apply Online

UGET 2022: The Lucknow University is scheduled to close the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered today. The deadline to apply for UGET 2022 examination will end on August 19, 2022.
Candidates will have to apply through the official website of Lucknow University – lkouniv.ac.in. To be noted that earlier the deadline to apply was August 12 which was extended to August 19, 2022. Application fee details, list of important dates and steps that needs to be followed for registration are mentioned below.
Check application fee details here
- The application fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories is Rs 800
- The Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories is Rs 400
Lucknow UGET 2022: Check list of important dates here
- The application process for the Lucknow UGET 2022 Exam began on April 2, 2022
- Earlier the registration deadline was August 12, 2022
- It was then extended to August 18, 2022.
- As per the exam schedule notice, the admit cards can be downloaded from August 25, 2022
- Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29, 2022
- The UGET examination is expected to be over by September 4, 2022
Lucknow UGET 2022: Know how to fill application form
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website lkouniv.ac.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for admission section
- Step 3: Then click on Undergraduate programme
- Step 4: You will see a button which says Online Application form for Admission
- Step 5: Click on that, fill in the form and pay the fees
- Step 6: Submit and download the form
- Step 7: Students are advised to keep a copy of the same after downloading
Students should know that they should save their registration number and password. It will be required while logging in for downloading admit cards. It will be mandatiry to carry admit cards to the exam hall. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.