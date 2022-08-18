Lucknow UGET 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Follow These Steps To Apply Online

UGET 2022: The Lucknow University is scheduled to close the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered today. The deadline to apply for UGET 2022 examination will end on August 19, 2022.

Candidates will have to apply through the official website of Lucknow University – lkouniv.ac.in. To be noted that earlier the deadline to apply was August 12 which was extended to August 19, 2022. Application fee details, list of important dates and steps that needs to be followed for registration are mentioned below.

Check application fee details here

The application fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories is Rs 800

The Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories is Rs 400

Lucknow UGET 2022: Check list of important dates here

The application process for the Lucknow UGET 2022 Exam began on April 2, 2022

Earlier the registration deadline was August 12, 2022

It was then extended to August 18, 2022.

As per the exam schedule notice, the admit cards can be downloaded from August 25, 2022

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29, 2022

The UGET examination is expected to be over by September 4, 2022

Lucknow UGET 2022: Know how to fill application form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for admission section

Step 3: Then click on Undergraduate programme

Step 4: You will see a button which says Online Application form for Admission

Step 5: Click on that, fill in the form and pay the fees

Step 6: Submit and download the form

Step 7: Students are advised to keep a copy of the same after downloading

Students should know that they should save their registration number and password. It will be required while logging in for downloading admit cards. It will be mandatiry to carry admit cards to the exam hall. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.