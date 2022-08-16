Last Updated:

Lucknow UGET 2022: Here's How To Fill Registration Form By August 18

Lucknow UGET 2022 deadline has been extended till August 18, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Lucknow UGET 2022

Lucknow UGET 2022 registration: Lucknow University has announced that it will be conducting the Lucknow UGET 2022 Exam soon. The exams will be conducted between August 29 and September 4, 2022. The university has extended the deadline to apply for the exam. Now, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Lucknow UGET 2022 Exam till August 18, 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the Lucknow UGET 2022 was August 12, 2022. Interested candidates must know that any application submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. The students who still want to apply can apply on the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in. The steps which students will have to follow in order tp get themselves registered are mentioned below. List of important dates have also been attached.

Lucknow UGET 2022: Check list of important dates here

  • The application process for the Lucknow UGET 2022 Exam began on April 2, 2022
  • Earlier the registration deadline was August 12, 2022
  • It has been extended to August 18, 2022.
  • As per the exam schedule notice, the admit cards can be downloaded from August 25, 2022

In order to download the call letters, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password. In order to apply, students belonging to general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.800. Students belonging to the SC, ST, PH category will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400.

Lucknow UGET 2022: Here's how to fill application form 

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website lkouniv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, look for admission section
  • Then click on Undergraduate programme
  • You will see a button which says Online Application form for Admission
  • Click on that, fill in the form and pay the fees
  • Submit and download the form
  • Students are advised to keep a copy of the same after downloading
