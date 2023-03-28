Last Updated:

MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 Out For B.Ed-M.Ed And B.A./ B.Sc B.Ed Courses, Links Here

MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 released For B.Ed-M.Ed (3-year integrated course) CET & B.A/B.Sc B.Ed (4-year integrated course) CET. Direct links here.

Nandini Verma
MAH B.Ed CET admit card

MAH B.ED CET admit card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed CET examination 2023. Candidates who have applied for the B.Ed entrance test can download their admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link to download the MHT B.Ed CET hall ticket has been provided below. 

Along with the B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 admit card, the CET Cell has also released the MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course admit card. The entrance exams for both integrated courses will be held on April 12.

Direct links to download MHT B.Ed CET admit cards 2023

MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card download link

MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card download link

How to download MAH B.Ed CET Admit card 2023 online

  • Visit the official website of MHT CET CELL- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the CET exam portal link 
  • Now click on the link that reads ' MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023' or 'MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023' 
  • Key in your Application Number, date of birth and security pin to log in 
  • MAH CET admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout for future reference.
