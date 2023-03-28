MAH B.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 Out For B.Ed-M.Ed And B.A./ B.Sc B.Ed Courses, Links Here

MAH B.ED CET admit card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed CET examination 2023. Candidates who have applied for the B.Ed entrance test can download their admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link to download the MHT B.Ed CET hall ticket has been provided below.

Along with the B.Ed. M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 admit card, the CET Cell has also released the MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course admit card. The entrance exams for both integrated courses will be held on April 12.

Direct links to download MHT B.Ed CET admit cards 2023

MAH B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card download link

MAH B.A./B.Sc.-B.Ed. Four-Year Integrated Course CET 2023 admit card download link

How to download MAH B.Ed CET Admit card 2023 online