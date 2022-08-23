Last Updated:

MAH CET 2022 Re-exam: Here's How To Register For PCM And PCB Exam

MAH CET 2022 re-exam registration deadline will end soon. Concerned candidates can apply on the official website by following the steps mentioned below.

MAH CET 2022

MAH CET 2022 schedule: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is scheduled to conclude the registration process for MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM re-examination on August 23, 2022. Those candidates who could not take the exam due to technical issues, can get themselves registered for re-exam. The registration should be done on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must know that they will not have to pay any application fee for Maharashtra CET PCB, PCM re-exam.

Many candidates who could not take the MHT CET examination in selected districts including Gondia, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli. Those candidates are eligible to register for MAH CET 2022 re-exam. The candidates who have applied for re-examination will only be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2022 PCB, PCM re-exam.

MHT CET 2022: Follow these steps to apply for re-exam

  • Step 1: Concerned candidates should go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates should enter the required information and register
  • Step 4: Then they should log in and fill the application form
  • Step 5: Cross-check details and pay the application fee
  • Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page
  • Step 7: Candidates can take its printout for future reference 

"Candidates are requested to send their queries along with your scan copy of hall ticket on : reexam.mhtcet@gmail.com on or before August 23, 2022, till 10:00 pm. No emails will be considered after given period of time," Maharashtra State CET Cell said in a statement.

Statement further reads, “Please note that in case you are willing to opt for the second opportunity (Re-Examination), then your first attempt will be nullified and not be considered for scoring."

MHT CET 2022 will consist of three question papers – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and Biology – and have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The total marks in each paper will be 100. For more details, candidates can go to the official website. 

