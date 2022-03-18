MAH CET 2022: Registrations To Begin On Mar 19, Check Complete Schedule Oh MAH LLB Exam

MAH CET schedule: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced MAH CET 2022 dates for 5 years LLB Exam. The date has been announced on March 17, 2022. The MHT CET Law date sheet highlights that the MAH LLB exam dates have been set for May 17 and 18, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - mahacet.org.

MAH CET 2022 Dates have only been announced for MAH LLB 5 years exam. Another exam for 3 years is also held and the notification is expected soon. The registrations for MHT CET Law exam is scheduled to begin on March 19, 2022. In order to be eligible for MAH LLB 5 years CET 2022 exam, a candidate should qualify the eligibility criteria laid out by State Common Entrance Test Cell.

One important criteria is; "The Candidates passing SSC and HSC Examination from a recognized institution in Maharashtra State or the candidates passing equivalent examination (such as 11+1, A level in Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate Course) from a recognized Board/University of India or outside or from Secondary Board or equivalent, constituted or recognized by the Union or by a State Government, which is in Maharashtra."

MAH CET 2022 Dates: Check the complete schedule here

MAH LLB 5 years registrations will begin on March 19, 2022.

The deadline to register ends on April 7, 2022

MAH LLB 5 yrs Hall Tickets will be out on April 30, 2022.

MAH LLB CET 5 years exam dates are May 17, 18, 2022.

Result date has not been announced yet

Candidates should know that MAH CET 2022 application form for LLB 5 years will only be accepted upon the payment of registration fees. As per the Information Brochure, CET fees for Open Category and EWS from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra is Rs. 800. For all others, it is Rs. 600. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.