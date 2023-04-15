Last Updated:

MAH LLB Admit Card For 5-year Course Entrance Test Out, Here's How To Download

MAH LLB 5-Yrs Admit Card:

Nandini Verma
MAH LLB 5-Yrs Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH-LLB 5Yrs (Five Year Integrated Course) admit card 2023. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket from the official website— llb5cet2023.mahacet.org. The MHT CET LLB 5-year course exam will be conducted on April 20.

How to download MAH LLB 5 Yrs admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH LLB— llb5cet2023.mahacet.org
  • Step 2: Click on the link given for already registered candidates
  • Step 3: Key in your application number and password
  • Step 4: Click on MAH LLB 5-Year admit card 2023
  • Step 5: Download and take its printout. 

MAH LLB 5-year entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 2. However, the exam was postponed. The entrance test will be conducted on April 20. The results will be declared soon after the exam. 

Exam Pattern

The MAH LLB  5-Year entrance exam will be held for 150 marks, each question will be for one mark. Questions will be asked from topics like legal aptitude and legal reasoning(40 questions), general knowledge of current affairs (30 questions), logical and analytical reasoning (40 questions), English (30 questions) and Mathematical aptitude (10 questions). Read the official notification and syllabus on the official website of MAH LLB. 

