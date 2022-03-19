MAH LLB CET 2022 Registration Portal For 5-Year Law Course Open; See How To Apply

MAH CET LLB 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the Common Entrance Test – MHT CET 2022 – registration process for the 5-year LLB exam starting today Saturday, March 19, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the MAH LLB exam for the 5-year course through the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the Law Examination in online mode at designated examination centres across the state on May 17, 2022.

Open category and EWS category candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 800, while for all others, the exam fee is Rs 600. According to the official notice, to apply for MAH LLB 5 year CET 2022, candidates must have held SSC and HSC qualifying degrees from a recognised institution in Maharashtra or the equivalent examination from a recognised board/university in India or outside, or from a secondary board or equivalent, constituted or recognised by the union or by a state government, which is in Maharashtra. On March 17, Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the date sheet for CET 2022.

Maharashtra Law CET | Official Notice

One important criteria is; "The Candidates passing SSC and HSC Examination from a recognized institution in Maharashtra State or the candidates passing equivalent examination (such as 11+1, A level in Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate Course) from a recognized Board/University of India or outside or from Secondary Board or equivalent, constituted or recognized by the Union or by a State Government, which is in Maharashtra."

MAH LLB CET 2022: Check Important Dates

MAH LLB 5 years registrations will begin on March 19, 2022.

The deadline to register ends on April 7, 2022

MAH LLB 5 yrs Hall Tickets will be out on April 30, 2022.

MAH LLB CET 5 years exam dates are May 17, 18, 2022.

Result date has not been announced yet

MAH LLB CET 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates must visit the website (mahacet.org) to apply for MAH LLB CET.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "MAH-LL.B (5 years) CET-2022 (Integrated Course)" link.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to click on the "New Registration" link.

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in the details.

Step 5: Candidates now need to pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 6: Save and submit the form so that it can be used again in the future.

