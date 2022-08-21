MAH MBA CET 2022: Exam To Begin On Aug 23; Check Syllabus, Paper Pattern & Key Details

MAH MBA CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to conduct the MAH CET 2022 for MBA on August 23, 2022. According to the schedule, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or CET, will be held on August 23, 24, and 25. MAT – CET MBA day 2 and day 3 exams will be conducted on August 24 and 25, respectively. The entrance examination will be held in two different sessions: the first session, from 9 am to 11:30 am; and the second session, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The admit card for the MAH CET MBA has already been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell and candidates can download it by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org. In order to download the admit card, candidates need to use their application number and date of birth.

MAH MBA CET 2022: Here's how to download MAH CET MBA Admit Card

Steps to download the MAH CET MBA 2022 admit card.

Step 1: To obtain the MAH CET MBA 2022 admit card, candidates must go to the MAH CET official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, and click on the 'Admit Card' tab.

Step 2: Now, enter the application number or registered ID and password.

Step 3: MAH CETI 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and print your MAH CET 2022 admit card.

Question Pattern

The MAH CET MBA exam paper will include questions consist of four sections - Abstract Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and Verbal Ability.

The questions from Abstract Reasiong will be based on Venn diagrams, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Odd one out, and stand-alone questions on topics based on critical and logical reasoning.

The Logical Reasoning will include questions from Puzzle sets, Critical Reasoning, Syllogisms, Seating Arrangement, and Blood Relations.

The questions from Quantitative Aptitude will include topics like Algebra, Arithmetic, Data Interpretation and Geometry.

The verbal Ability section will include questions from Sentence Completion, Fill in the blanks, Reading Comprehension Passages, and Para Completion.

Exam Pattern

The MAH CET MBA exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes.

Candidates will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 200 total marks.

The candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative