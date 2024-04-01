×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 10:31 IST

MAH MBA CET Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra, is all set to release the provisional MBA CET answer key on April 1. Here's How to Check.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr sheet
Representative | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra, is all set to release the provisional MBA CET answer key on April 1. This key resource will be readily accessible on the official website, providing candidates with a direct link to download the MAH CET answer key PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org. Registered candidates can effortlessly obtain the official MAH CET answer key PDF by simply entering their requisite login credentials.

Moreover, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional MAH CET answer key from April 1 to 3. During this period, candidates must ensure to submit the fee for objections and furnish supporting documents or adequate proof substantiating their claims. Following this, the CET Cell will release the final MAH CET answer key, taking into account the challenges raised by candidates, alongside the much-awaited MAH CET result 2024. Anticipated to be declared online, the MAH CET 2024 result is likely to emerge in the second week of April 2024.

Advertisement

The MAH CET answer key will encompass crucial details such as session and slot number, question paper set number, question number, correct option, and more.

How to check MAH CET Answer Key 2024

For candidates eager to download the MAH MBA CET answer key 2024, here is a step-by-step guide:

  1. Visit the official MAH CET 2024 website: cet.cell.mahacet.org
  2. Navigate to the "Answer Key for MBA/MCA" link in the notice section.
  3. Enter valid login credentials including registered email id and password.
  4. Access the official answer key for MAH MBA CET 2024 and review it thoroughly.
  5. Additionally, ensure to check and download the MBA CET response sheet and question paper for comprehensive assessment.

Having been conducted successfully from March 9 to 11 in a computer-based mode across multiple cities, MAH CET 2024 witnessed participation from a substantial number of candidates across Maharashtra and beyond. With over 1 lakh candidates appearing for the MAH CET 2023 exam, the stage is now set for the unveiling of the MAH CET answer key 2024, promising a vital milestone in the journey of aspiring candidates. Stay tuned for live updates and comprehensive coverage on all developments pertaining to MAH CET answer key 2024.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Trent Boult Comment on Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024, MI vs RR

a few seconds ago
Suriya

Suriya 44 Update

a few seconds ago
Leopard Enters Delhi's Wazirabad, Attacks Resident; Several Injured

Leopard in Burari

a minute ago
Dollar

Dollar steady

2 minutes ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

4 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volume

4 minutes ago
AT&T

AT&T dark web data leak

5 minutes ago
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida

Japan, US collab for AI

10 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI stands tall among

16 minutes ago
Akash Dasnayak

Who Is Akash Dasnayak?

17 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan, EU cooperation

19 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant fined RS 12 lakh

23 minutes ago
Rakuten

Rakuten Group

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

63-year-old IPL fan died

26 minutes ago
JGB Yields

Japanese government bonds

26 minutes ago
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing

Viral Price Comparison

27 minutes ago
FPI investments

FPIs

32 minutes ago
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World12 hours ago

  2. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News14 hours ago

  4. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo