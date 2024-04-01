Advertisement

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra, is all set to release the provisional MBA CET answer key on April 1. This key resource will be readily accessible on the official website, providing candidates with a direct link to download the MAH CET answer key PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org. Registered candidates can effortlessly obtain the official MAH CET answer key PDF by simply entering their requisite login credentials.

Moreover, candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional MAH CET answer key from April 1 to 3. During this period, candidates must ensure to submit the fee for objections and furnish supporting documents or adequate proof substantiating their claims. Following this, the CET Cell will release the final MAH CET answer key, taking into account the challenges raised by candidates, alongside the much-awaited MAH CET result 2024. Anticipated to be declared online, the MAH CET 2024 result is likely to emerge in the second week of April 2024.

The MAH CET answer key will encompass crucial details such as session and slot number, question paper set number, question number, correct option, and more.

How to check MAH CET Answer Key 2024

For candidates eager to download the MAH MBA CET answer key 2024, here is a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official MAH CET 2024 website: cet.cell.mahacet.org Navigate to the "Answer Key for MBA/MCA" link in the notice section. Enter valid login credentials including registered email id and password. Access the official answer key for MAH MBA CET 2024 and review it thoroughly. Additionally, ensure to check and download the MBA CET response sheet and question paper for comprehensive assessment.

Having been conducted successfully from March 9 to 11 in a computer-based mode across multiple cities, MAH CET 2024 witnessed participation from a substantial number of candidates across Maharashtra and beyond. With over 1 lakh candidates appearing for the MAH CET 2023 exam, the stage is now set for the unveiling of the MAH CET answer key 2024, promising a vital milestone in the journey of aspiring candidates. Stay tuned for live updates and comprehensive coverage on all developments pertaining to MAH CET answer key 2024.