MAH MBA Counselling Registration Window Closing Today, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has further extended the registration deadline for MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling till July 19, 2023. Earlier, the deadline was July 7 which was extended till July 14 and has again been extended till Wednesday. Candidates can register for the counselling online by visiting the official website of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

The last date for document verification and confirmation of the application form has also been extended from earlier July 15 to July 20. The registration fee is ₹1000/- for general category candidates for Maharashtra state, ₹800/- for reserve category candidates including SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS and PwD and ₹5000/- for NRI/OCI/PIO/FN Candidates.

How to register for MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling