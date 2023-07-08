Last Updated:

MAH MBA/MMS Counselling Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for  MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling till July 14, 2023.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for  MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling till July 14, 2023. Earlier, the deadline was July 7. Candidates can register for the counselling online by visiting the official website of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

 

The last date for document verification and confirmation of the application form has also been extended from earlier July 8 to July 15. As per the revised schedule, the applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after July 15, 2023, shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

The registration fee is ₹1000/- for general category candidates for Maharashtra state, ₹800/- for reserve category candidates including SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS and PwD and ₹5000/- for NRI/OCI/PIO/FN Candidates.

 

How to register for MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.
  • Click on MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration link given on the home page.
  • Key in the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill out the application form and make the payment of fees and submit
  • Download the confirmation page
