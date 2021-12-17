Maha TET 2021: State Council Of Examination Commissioner Arrested For Alleged Malpractices

Maha TET 2021: Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police on Friday arrested Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) for alleged malpractices in the Teacher Eligibility Test. A senior official said that the commissioner has been arrested in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test. In the paper leak matter, six people have already been arrested. Here is all you need to know about the Maharashtra TET paper leak matter.

"Cyber Crime unit of Pune Police arrested Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET): Pune Commissioner of Police, Amitabh Gupta," said the City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

The alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation of paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination, in which six people have already been arrested, police said.

MAHA TET exam 2021: Overview

The examination for the Maharashtra TET was conducted on November 21, 2021. The provisional answer key was released on the official website for Paper I, Paper II-Maths, Science, and Social Science on December 3, 2021. Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer key had an option of raising objections by December 8, 2021. As per the official notice, objections raised by candidates after December 8, 2021, were not accepted.

The Maha TET exam was earlier scheduled in October but was later postponed due to the Deglur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha Constituency by-elections. It is to be noted that the final answer key has not been released yet. It will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. Once the final answer key is released, candidates will be able to calculate their marks. The final results will be prepared on the basis of the final key. However, no official dates have been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated.

As per reports, over 13,000 candidates appeared for the Maharashtra government's Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021. Over 4,900 candidates registered for paper-I and over 3,000 candidates got themselves registered for paper-II and the rest registered for both the papers. The two papers were held in morning and afternoon sessions to determine the eligibility of candidates for their appointment as teachers in Central as well as state government schools for primary and secondary classes.

