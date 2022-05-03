Maharashtra CET 2022 Postponed: Revised Schedule Released, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra CET date 2022 has been postponed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. Revised schedule has been released which has the dates for the year 2022-23 for various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET. The revised schedule is up on the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell on cetcell.mahacet.org and can be checked by following these steps.

The Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) announced about the schedule through a tweet. The tweet reads, “For the year 2022-23, the dates of common entrance examinations for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET have been postponed and the revised schedule of examinations has been published on the website http://mahacet.org .”

MHT CET 2022: Here is how to download the Maharashtra CET exam schedule

Step 1: Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam should go to the official website of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates revised schedule lin

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page that will have the new exam dates.

Step 4: Candidates should download the PDF file and take its printout for future reference

MHT CET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released a revised schedule for application dates for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. As per the schedule, the application form date has been revised for the programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant on Thursday, April 21 announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022. Whereas, the last date of registration for BA-BEd, BSc-BEd is April 26, while for LLb three years, the last date for registration is April 29, 2022. For more details related to registration, click here.