Maharashtra CET 2022 To Be Held In August After JEE And NEET: Uday Samant

Maharashtra CET 2022: Maharashtra's Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, announced today that the MHT CET 2022 will be held in August 2022

Maharashtra CET: Maharashtra's Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, announced today that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022, will be held in August 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Exam will be held after the NEET 2022 and JEE 2022 Exams end. On Twitter, Samant said that the Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 will be conducted between August 1 and August 7, 2022.

Maharashtra CET 2022 Exam in August after JEE and NEET exams: Uday Samant

"Due to JEE and NEET exams, the CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon, "he tweeted.

 

After completion of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, both sessions and the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET 2022, the Maharashtra CET 2022 Exam will be conducted. As per the information available, the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, will be held in the months of June and July. JEE Main Session 1 will conclude on June 29, and Session 2 will conclude on July 30, 2022. 

More details

The National Eligibility Test, also known as the NEET or NEET-UG 2022 Exam, is scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022. Both of these exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency or NTA. Earlier, on March 25, Samant announced the dates for the Maharashtra CET, MHT CET, and 2022 Exams. The Maharashtra CET Exams 2022 were scheduled to be held in June, but now it has been postponed and the new exam dates will be announced sometime soon. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

