Maharashtra CET 2023 MBA/MMS Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

MHTCET MBA/ MMS 2023 registration process has begun. The exam will be held on March 18 and 19. See how to register and other important details here.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra CET

Maharashtra CET; Image: Shutterstock


MHT CET MBA 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, has started the registration process for the MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2023 on February 23. Students willing to take admission can apply on the website https://mbacet2023.mahacet.org/. The last date to register is March 4. As per the tentative schedule, MHT CET MBA/ MSS 2023 will be held on March 18 and 19. 

Maharashtra CET MBA 2023

Maharashtra Government organizes CET which is Common Entrance Test. It is the gateway to getting admission to professional courses. Professional courses include MBA and MMS. Notice issued by the State common entrance test cell of Maharashtra reads, "The online application registration schedule and information brochure for this examination have been made available on the official website https://mba2021.mahacet.org/ of the State Common Entrance Test Cell. This is for information all concern students/ parents/ institutions/ Stake Holders."

MHCET MBA 2023: How to register

  • Visit mbacet2023.mahacet.org.
  • Click on 'New Registration' tab
  • Read the instructions carefully and click on 'I Accept and Proceed'
  • Fill in the details required
  • OTP will be sent to the mobile number for activation
  • Once ID is activated, the fee section will be popped up
  • Pay the fee, click on submit and take a printout 
  • Click here to apply online

MHTCET MBA 2023: Eligibility

  • Students must have passed a minimum of three years of Bachelor’s Degree course.
  • Degrees should be only from Universities that are recognized by the University Grants Commission(UGC) or the Association of Indian Universities
  • A graduation degree in any discipline is valid.
  • The student should at least secure 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent (at least 45% in case of candidates of backward class categories and Persons with Disabilities belonging to Maharashtra State only) or its equivalent;
  • Students who are appearing or have appeared for the final year degree exam are also eligible

 

