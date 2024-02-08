Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Maharashtra CET registrations for B.Tech programme to begin on January 16

The MHT CET 2024 registration is set to commence tomorrow, conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra.

Nandini Verma
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The MHT CET 2024 registration is set to commence tomorrow, (January 16) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra. Simultaneously, the CET Cell will release the information bulletin for BTech courses on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date to register for MHT CET B. Tech programme is March 1.

The exam dates for MHT CET 2024, specifically for physics, chemistry, biology (PCB), or physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM), were previously announced. The MHT CET PCB exams are scheduled to take place from April 16 to 24, while the MHT CET PCM exam 2024 is slated for April 25 to 30.

Eligibility criteria include completion of Class 12 or being in the process of appearing for the Class 12 board exams in 2024. Students currently undertaking Class 12 exams this year must submit their pass certificates if they successfully clear the Maharashtra MHT CET exams.

MHT CET Syllabus:
The question paper for MHT CET will be crafted based on both Class 11 and 12 curricula of the Maharashtra State Education Board. The exam duration is set at 180 minutes, carrying a total of 200 marks, with no negative marking.

MHT CET paper patterns
- Physics: 10 questions (Class 11) / 40 questions (Class 12)
- Chemistry: 10 questions (Class 11) / 40 questions (Class 12)
- Mathematics: 10 questions (Class 11) / 40 questions (Class 12)
- Biology: 
 - Botany: 10 questions (Class 11) / 40 questions (Class 12)
 - Zoology: 10 questions (Class 11) / 40 questions (Class 12)

Consistent with the set patterns, the exam places 20% weightage on Class 11 and 80% weightage on the Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

