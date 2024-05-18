Advertisement

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is gearing up to close the registration window for MAT 2024's Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Paper-Based Test (PBT). Aspirants have until May 19th to register for the CBT and until May 28th for the PBT. This impending deadline presents the final opportunity for candidates to secure admission to over 600 esteemed B-Schools nationwide.

MAT 2.0 Introduction

Starting from May 2024, AIMA is ushering in MAT 2.0, an enhanced version of the Management Aptitude Test. This updated iteration incorporates contemporary business and economic trends, elevating its relevance and value for aspiring management professionals.

With MAT being recognized by the Ministry of Education, it serves as the gateway to over 20,000 coveted management seats in prestigious institutions nationwide. Notable colleges accepting MAT scores include the School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), PSG Institute of Management, and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, among others.

Important Dates for CBT and PBT

For CBT:

Last Date for Online Registration: May 19th, 2024

Availability of Admit Card: May 23rd, 2024

Test Date: May 26th, 2024

For PBT:

Last Date for Online Registration: May 28th, 2024

Availability of Admit Card: May 30th, 2024

Test Date: June 2nd, 2024

Result Announcement

MAT May 2024 scores will be accessible on the MAT website by the second week of June 2024. Candidates can conveniently download their scores from the website's applicant dashboard.

Eligibility and Application Fee

Graduates from any discipline, including final-year students, are eligible to apply. The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs. 2100, with an additional option to opt for an extra test mode by paying Rs. 1200.

Exam Modes

MAT stands out for its flexible testing modes, catering to diverse candidate needs. It offers Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Computer-Based Test (CBT) options, ensuring accessibility and flexibility for all applicants.

Exam Pattern

The MAT 2024 pattern has undergone revisions aimed at providing relief to candidates:

Reduced Test Length: Exam duration reduced from 150 minutes to 120 minutes.

Fewer Questions: Total questions reduced from 200 to 150.

Strategic Time Management: No sectional time limits, allowing candidates to allocate time based on their strengths.

Five Core Sections: Includes Language Comprehension, Critical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Sufficiency, Mathematical Skills, and Indian & Global Environment (Scores not included in final percentile calculation).

Marking Scheme

Rewarding Accuracy: Each correct answer fetches 1 mark.

Penalty for Incorrect Attempts: Negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

No Penalty for Skipped Questions: Unattempted questions incur no penalty.

As the registration deadline looms, aspiring management professionals are urged to act swiftly and capitalize on this opportunity to embark on their management journey through MAT 2024.