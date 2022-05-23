MAT 2022: Deadline To Apply For AIMA MAT Phase 2 PBT, CBT Exam Ends Today

MAT 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) will be closing the registration window for the Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT, and CBT phase 2 on May 23, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should know that the MAT 2022 registration for phase 2 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) is underway. They will have to go to the AIMA official website- mat.aima.in.

To be noted that the registration is for the phase 2. The MAT 2022 phase 1 CBT and PBT exam was held on May 15, 2022. The MAT 2022 phase 2 PBT and CBT modes will be conducted on May 28, 2022. Registered candidates will be getting MAT 2022 admit card for both CBT and PBT mode on May 25, 2022. In order to get themselves registered for MAT exam 2022 phase 2, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,850. The steps to fill MAT PBT, MAT CBT form are mentioned below.

MAT phase 2 exam registration 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the AIMA MAT official website - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to look for ‘Register’ link and create their own log-in credential

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter their personal details such as name, date of birth, email etc.

Step 4: Cross-check the details, enter verification OTP sent on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the application fee, submit the form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference

AIMA MAT February Result 2022 Declared

The All India Management Association (AIMA), on March 30, released the results for MAT 2022 which concluded in the month of February. The results have been declared for all three modes, CBT, PBT, and IBT and candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of AIMA. For more details, click here.