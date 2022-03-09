MAT Admit Card 2022 For CBT Exam To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

MAT Admit Card 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) computer-based test on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered for the MAT exam will be able to download their admit cards today. to be noted that the admit card release time was 4 pm but it has not been released yet. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mat.aima.in.

In order to download the MAT CBT admit card 2022, students should be ready with their email ID, password and date of birth. It is for the exam which will be conducted on March 13 at various centres in CBT mode. Here is how to download call letters.

MAT Admit Card 2022 for CBT exam: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1 - Go to the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the ‘Download’ tab.

Step 3 - From the drop-down menu select ‘MAT admit card’.

Step 4 - Candidates will then have to enter their login credentials such as email ID, password and date of birth.

Step 5 - Click on the submit tab.

Step 6 - The hall ticket will be displayed on screen, download the same and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall.

Candidates should know that the reporting time will be mentioned on the MAT CBT admit card. Candidates must report to the centres at the specified time. To be noted that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the exam hall. Incase they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exams. Along with admit cards, candidaets should also carry a valid ID proof to the hall.

Candidates should ensure that the details printed on the admit cards are correct. In case of any discrepancies in the MAT CBT admit card 2022, candidates can contact the official body. They can write an email to matpba@aima.in or call the helpline numbers – 8130338839, 9599030586, 011-47673020, between 9.00 am to 7.00 pm to report the issues.