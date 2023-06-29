Despite growing up in an area where girls were not allowed proper schooling and faced limited public traffic connectivity, Muskan, a resident of Mewat, Haryana cracked the national-level medical entrance exam, NEET UG this year. She remained steadfast in her determination to achieve her goals. Muskan's success story is an incredible tale of perseverance, resilience, and the pursuit of her dreams in the face of numerous challenges.

Muskan, daughter of Late Hemchand and Sarla Devi, grew up in a household with two sisters and two brothers. After her father's unfortunate demise, her mother took on the responsibility of running a general store to support the family. Muskan, being a supportive and responsible daughter, actively assisted her mother at the shop, managing her familial duties alongside her studies.

Father's demise due to COVID strengthened her wish to become a doctor

Tragedy struck the family with the unfortunate passing of Muskan's father due to COVID-19. This event further strengthened her resolve to become a doctor and make a difference in society. It became her driving force to contribute to the healthcare sector and help others in need. In her first attempt at the NEET, Muskan successfully qualified with a percentile score of 70.33. This achievement demonstrated her perseverance and dedication to her studies, overcoming various obstacles along the way.

In Muskan's area, the lack of opportunities for girls to receive a quality education was a significant hurdle. However, she refused to let societal limitations define her capabilities. Muskan adopted a positive mindset, always focusing on what she could do rather than dwelling on what she couldn't. Driven by her determination and desire to serve her country, Muskan set her sights on becoming a doctor. Despite facing a lack of teachers during her 12th grade, she persevered and worked diligently to overcome the challenges. She decided to pursue Byju's course to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is the gateway to medical colleges in India.

Sharing her happiness Muskan said “ There was a lack of teachers in my city schools and it was difficult for me to prepare for the exam. I came to know about BYJU’S Career Plus Program and enrolled for it which has helped me take a positive step towards achieving my dream of becoming a doctor. Regular revisions, mock tests, and proper guidance, coupled with my determination and passion have helped me clear the competitive exam on my first attempt.”

Muskan's hard work and dedication bore fruit when she achieved outstanding academic results. In her 10th-grade examinations, she scored a perfect 100%, showcasing her exceptional academic abilities. Despite the difficulties faced during her 12th-grade studies, she still managed to attain an impressive 87%.

Muskan's success story is an inspiration to all those who face adversity and limitations. Her journey exemplifies the power of determination, resilience, and a positive mindset. Despite societal barriers and challenging circumstances, she remained focused on her dreams and worked tirelessly to turn them into reality.

Muskan's story serves as a beacon of hope for individuals who find themselves in similar situations. It highlights the importance of self-belief, hard work, and the pursuit of education in overcoming obstacles and achieving one's aspirations. Muskan's determination to become a doctor and serve her country is a testament to the transformative power of education and the strength of the human spirit.