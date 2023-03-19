MH SET 2023 Admit Card Released: Check Steps To Download & Other Details Here

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) admit card has been released by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website- setexam.unipune.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the MH SET 2023 examination will be conducted by the SPPU on March 26, 2023. The exam, which is going to be based on objective-type questions, will be held in two different sessions. The first session will commence at 10 am and will conclude at 11 am. On the other hand, the second session will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

MH SET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Candidates who have registered for the state-level entrance examination can check the simple steps mentioned below to download the admit card.

Candidates must visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in. A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the admit card link. Enter the login credentials such as username and password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the same. Take out a hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the official instructions, paper 1 will consist of 50 questions and paper 2 will have 100 questions. The candidates will have to attempt all the questions. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper method (offline mode). Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre to avoid any entry restrictions. All the details incluiding candidate's personal information, exam venue, exam date, and registration number can be found on the admit card.

