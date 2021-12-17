MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2 Allotment List Releasing Today; Check Details Here

MHT CET 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to release the MHT CET Round 2 Allotment Result 2021 on Friday, December 17, 2021. All those candidates who have applied for MHT CET CAP round 2 counselling will be able to check the allotment results on official websites once it is released today. The list of official websites on which results will be uploaded has been mentioned below.

MHT CAP Round II: Websites to check

cetcell.mahacet.org fe2021.mahacet.org

MHT CET Round 2 Allotment Result: Date and Time

The result will be released on Friday, December 17, 2021

The release time has not been confirmed by the authorities yet. However, it is expected to be out by evening

All the candidates who will be selected for admission in the second round will have to accept the allotted seats from December 18, 2021. In the next step, they will have to report to the allotted institute and also confirm their admission by submitting the documents. They should make sure to submit the documents between December 18 and 21 (5 pm).

“Participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or No betterment (Earlier seat retained) In Round II shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission,” the CET Cell said.

Steps to download MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment result 2021

At first candidates will have to visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link for BE/BTech or the course for which they have applied

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the link for MHT CET merit list 2021 or round 2 allotment list.

Candidates should download and check the allotment result

Candidates should know that if seats remain vacant after the second round of MHT CET counselling, the admission rounds will be conducted at the institute level. Registered candidates will be allowed to apply for the vacant seats once it is declared on the official websites. The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the 2021-22 academic year is December 29, 2021.

Image: Pixabay