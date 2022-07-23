MHT CET 2022 Admit Card For LLB & Other Courses Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

MHT CET admit card 2022: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the MHT CET 2022 admit cards for MAH LLB 5 Year, MAH MHMCT, MAH M.Arch, MAH M.Ed, MAH BPED and MAH B.Ed M.Ed courses. The hall tickets have been released on July 23 and can be accessed on official website. All those candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can follow these steps to download the admit cards. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The hall tickets have been released for the common entrance tests which are scheduled to be held in the month of August. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to download admit card and carry the same to exam hall. They will not be issued physical copy of admit card, therefore, they should make sure to take its printout. The direct link to download admit card has also been attached.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download MAH CET hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of MHT 2022 - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the relevant link of their respective course to download hall ticket

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the MHT CET Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check all details and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Candidates can take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets (CLICK HERE)

As mentioned above, candidates must not forget to carry their hall tickets to the exam hall. The MHT CET 2022 exam date, reporting time, and other information would be provided on the admit cards. Schedule highlights that the MAH LLB Five years test, BPED, M.Arch, MHMCT, M.Ed, and B.Ed M.Ed Integrated course tests will be conducted from August 2, 2022 onwards. The MAH B.Ed entrance test will be held on August 4, 2022. Candidates can go to the official website for more information.