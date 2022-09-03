MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Objection Raising Window To Close Tomorrow, Details Here

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The objection-raising window for MHT CET 2022 answer key will be closed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on September 4, 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) categories by visiting the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. The objection-raising link will close tomorrow at 5 pm.

In order to raise objections against the answer key, candidates are required to submit their grievances online by paying the prescribed fee within the stipulated time. Any objections raised by the candidates after the due date will not be accepted.

According to the notice, the result will be declared on or before September 15, 2022. This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCM group was held between August 5 to 11, 2022. The exam for PCB group was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: To download the MHT CET 2022 answer key, candidates need to visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, click the MHT CET 2022 answer key link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the login details and click on "submit."

Step 4: Now select the question and raise objections.

Step 5: Make the payment for application fees and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative