MHT CET 2022: Deadline To Register With Late Fee Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

MHT CET 2022: Interested candidates who have not yet applied can apply by today by paying a late fee. Details of the same can be checked here.

MHT CET 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to close the registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in applying but have not got themselves registered can apply by April 23, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.

Interested candidates will have to fee ₹500, in addition to the application fee, to apply for the test. Registration without late fee ended on April 15, 2022. The list of official websites on which application can be submitted is mentioned below. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below. 

Maharastra CET 2022: Here's a list of official websites

  1. cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Follow these steps to apply for MHT CET 2022 

  • Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to the registration page where they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details
  • Step 4: Post-registration, the login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials 
  • Step 5: As soon as candidates will log in, the MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Fill in the form with the required details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format
  • Step 7: In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee
  • Step 8: Candidates should download the form and take its printout for future reference

About MHT CET

MHT CET is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra every year. It is for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra. Earlier the entrance test was scheduled for June, which now stands postponed till the first week of August 2022. The exam has been postponed considering the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).

