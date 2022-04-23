MHT CET 2022: Deadline To Register With Late Fee Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MHT CET 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to close the registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All those candidates who are interested in applying but have not got themselves registered can apply by April 23, 2022. Applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case.
Interested candidates will have to fee ₹500, in addition to the application fee, to apply for the test. Registration without late fee ended on April 15, 2022. The list of official websites on which application can be submitted is mentioned below. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.
MHT CET is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra every year. It is for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra. Earlier the entrance test was scheduled for June, which now stands postponed till the first week of August 2022. The exam has been postponed considering the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology).