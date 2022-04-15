MHT CET 2022: Deadline To Register Without Late Fee Ends Today, Check Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MHT CET 2022: As scheduled, the registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2022 without late fee will end on Friday, April 15, 2022. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply and have not applied yet are advised to apply by today so as to save the late fee. The official websites on which they can apply have been mentioned below. To be noted that earlier the deadline to apply was scheduled to end on March 31 which was extended to April 15, 2022.
Every year, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducts MHT CET for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across Maharashtra. Candidates who due to any reason fail to apply today can apply between April 16 and 23 by paying an additional fee of Rs. 500. The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra in March last week released the CET 2022 exam schedule. As per schedule, the exam will be conducted from June 3 and would continue till June 12, 2022. "For the academic year 2022–23, the CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, the technical education department from June 11 to 28, and the art department on June 12," announced Education Minister Uday Samant.
शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2022-23 करीता राज्य सीईटी कक्षामार्फत उच्च शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.03 जून ते 10 जून, 2022, तंत्र शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.11 जून ते 28 जून, 2022 तसेच कला शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.12 जून, 2022 रोजी घेण्यात येणार आहेत.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) March 25, 2022