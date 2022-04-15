MHT CET 2022: Deadline To Register Without Late Fee Ends Today, Check Details Here

MHT CET 2022: As scheduled, the registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2022 without late fee will end on Friday, April 15, 2022. Interested candidates who are eligible to apply and have not applied yet are advised to apply by today so as to save the late fee. The official websites on which they can apply have been mentioned below. To be noted that earlier the deadline to apply was scheduled to end on March 31 which was extended to April 15, 2022.

Maharastra CET 2022: List of official websites

cetcell.mahacet.org mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Every year, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducts MHT CET for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across Maharashtra. Candidates who due to any reason fail to apply today can apply between April 16 and 23 by paying an additional fee of Rs. 500. The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

Here's how to apply for MHT CET 2022

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link

Candidates will be redirected to the registration page where they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details

Post-registration, the login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials

As soon as candidates will log in, the MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the form with the required details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee

Candidates should download the form and take its printout for future reference

MHT CET 2022: Check exam dates here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra in March last week released the CET 2022 exam schedule. As per schedule, the exam will be conducted from June 3 and would continue till June 12, 2022. "For the academic year 2022–23, the CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, the technical education department from June 11 to 28, and the art department on June 12," announced Education Minister Uday Samant.