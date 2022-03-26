MHT CET 2022 Exam To Be Held From June 3, Uday Samant Announces; Check Full Details

MHT CET Date 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the dates for the Common Entrance Test, CET 2022. According to the exam schedule, CET 2022 will be conducted from June 3 and would continue till June 12, 2022. "For the academic year 2022–23, the CET exam for the higher education department will be held from June 3 to 10, the technical education department from June 11 to 28, and the art department on June 12," announced Education Minister Uday Samant.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2022-23 करीता राज्य सीईटी कक्षामार्फत उच्च शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.03 जून ते 10 जून, 2022, तंत्र शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.11 जून ते 28 जून, 2022 तसेच कला शिक्षण विभागाच्या सीईटी परीक्षा दि.12 जून, 2022 रोजी घेण्यात येणार आहेत. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) March 25, 2022

"Curriculum wise CET exam brochure, schedule, changes and syllabus is available on CET website. More and more students should take advantage of this," after sharing the schedule, he further tweeted.

MHT CET 2022 | Examination Pattern

Candidates can check the MHT CET 2022 result by going to the official website at mahacet.org. This examination is being conducted for the selection of candidates for BE, BTech, BPharm, or DPharm courses and is held for two main groups—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM). The questions will be based on the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education syllabus and 20% of the weightage will be given to the Class 11 syllabus and the remaining 80% to the Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra board.

Candidates must note that MHT CET 2022 questions will be purely based on the Maharashtra Board 2022 syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. However, questions from the eliminated portion of the syllabus will not be asked.

The registration process for MAH CET LLB started on March 19, 2022, and the examination is slated to take place on May 17 and 18. However, the date for the examination has not been announced by the State Common Entrance Cell.

Image: PTI/ Representative