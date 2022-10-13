MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List Released; Here's Direct Link

The MHT CET 2022 final merit list has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, today. All those candidates who want to check the merit list can do so by visiting the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org. The final merit list has been published for First-Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. The MHT CET counselling is being conducted for admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2022-23.

MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the MHT CET 2022 final merit list, candidates are required to visit the official site at FE2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 final merit list link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the merit list and download the page.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Direct Link

Direct link to check All India list - Click Here

Direct link to check J & K list - Click Here

Direct link to check Maharashtra list - Click Here

Seat Acceptances Fee

The seat acceptance fee is Rs 1,000 for all candidates.

More Details

Candidates must take note that the provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be published on October 18 and candidates can accept the offered seat between October 19 to October 21, 2022. The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission will be done from October 19 to October 21, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative