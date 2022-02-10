MHT CET 2022: Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State is scheduled to begin the registration process for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MAH CET 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in taking admission into first year Engineering and Technology (B.E / B. Tech) and Pharmacy (B. Pharm / PharmaD) courses in colleges of Maharashtra will have to go through the MHT CET registration 2022 process. The registration needs to be done at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and the deadline to apply for MHT CET 2022 is March 31, 2022.

The dates have been announced by Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant. He took to Twitter to announce registration dates. He tweeted, “The online application registration process for MHT-CET-2022 entrance exam for the academic year 2022-23 will continue from 10/02/2022 to 31/03/2022. Candidates should visit http://mahacet.org website for registration of this application.”

MHT CET 2022: Step-by-step guide to apply

Interested candidates should go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link

Candidates will be redirected to the registration page where they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details

Post registration, the login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials

As soon as candidates will log in, the MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the form with required details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee

Candidates should download the form and take its printout for future reference

Local media had reported that MHT CET 2022 registration details were released in a local newspaper but there is no official update on the website. However, with the confirmation of state education minister, the schedule is also expected to be released shortly. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about schedule.