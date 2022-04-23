Last Updated:

MHT CET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended; See How To Apply & More

MHT CET: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a revised schedule for application dates for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BE, and others

MHT CET

MHT CET 2022 Exam: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released a revised schedule for application dates for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. As per the schedule, the application form date has been revised for the programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant on Thursday, April 21 announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022. Whereas, the last date of registration for BA-BEd, BSc-BEd is April 26, while for LLb three years, the last date for registration is April 29.

MHT CET 2022 Exam Schedule

MHT CET

 

Application Form Last Date

Exam Dates

 
  • BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year Integrated Course

 
  • April 26
  • June 6

 
  • LLb Three Years

 
  • April 29
  • June 4-5

 
  • BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English Medium colleges

 
  • April 29
  • June 6-7

 
  • BEd-MEd Three Year Integrated Course

 
  • April 27
  • June 9

 
  • MEd
  • April 26
  • June 9

 
  • LLb-Five Years Integrated Course

 
  • May 2
  • June 18-19

 

MHT CET 2022 exam: Here's how to apply for MHT CET 

  • Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Step 2: Then, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link
  • Step 3: Automatically, the registration page will open where they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details
  • Step 4: The login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials 
  • Step 5: As soon as candidates will log in, the MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Fill in the form with the required details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format
  • Step 7: In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee

About MHT CET

Every year, MHT CET is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for admission of eligible candidates to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology). Candidates are recommended that they must visit the official website for fresh details.

