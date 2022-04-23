MHT CET 2022: Registration Deadline Extended; See How To Apply & More

Quick links:
MHT CET 2022 Exam: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released a revised schedule for application dates for programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. As per the schedule, the application form date has been revised for the programmes including BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated courses. Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant on Thursday, April 21 announced that the Maharashtra CET 2022 date has been postponed to the first week of August 2022. Whereas, the last date of registration for BA-BEd, BSc-BEd is April 26, while for LLb three years, the last date for registration is April 29.
JEE आणि NEET परीक्षांच्या मुळे CET परीक्षा ऑगस्ट पहिल्या आठवड्यात होईल.. तारखा लवकरच जाहीर करू.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022
MHT CET
Application Form Last Date
Exam Dates
Every year, MHT CET is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for admission of eligible candidates to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture at participating institutions across Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology). Candidates are recommended that they must visit the official website for fresh details.