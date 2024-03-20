×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

MHT CET 2024 Application Correction Window Opens Today, How And What To Edit In Your Form

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to open the MHT CET application correction window today. Know what and how to edit your form.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
MHT CET 2024 application correction
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to open the MHT CET application correction window on March 20, allowing candidates to rectify any errors or update their details in the application form. This correction facility will be available through the official website of the CET Cell – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates must make their corrections before the deadline on March 22.

Candidates who have previously registered for the MHT CET 2024 examination can utilize this opportunity to rectify common mistakes in their applications. Corrections can be made through various channels, including online login, telephone, email, or by visiting the main office.

What can be edited in MHT CET 2024 application:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph
  • Gender
  • Changing groups
  • Group Inclusion (including additional late fees)

MHT CET is a crucial examination for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The registration process for the physics, chemistry, and math (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups began on January 16 and concluded on March 1. The MHT CET 2024 PCB group exam is scheduled from April 16 to 23, while the MHT CET PCM group 2024 will be conducted between April 16 and 30.

Document requirements for MHT CET 2024:

  • Photo Identity Proof
  • Admit Card
  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Category certificate (if applicable)

Step-by-step guide to correcting MHT CET 2024 application:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the MHT CET 2024 section and click on it.

Step 3: Log in to the application correction form using your credentials.

Step 4: Review the form thoroughly and make necessary edits to the required fields, if any.

Step 5: After making the corrections, submit the MHT CET 2024 application correction form.

The MHT CET 2024 syllabus is based on the curriculum provided by the State Council Of Educational Research And Training, Maharashtra. The exam pattern includes 3 question papers of multiple choice questions (MCQ), with each paper carrying 100 marks. There is no negative marking, and the difficulty level is comparable to JEE (Main) for mathematics, physics, and chemistry, while for biology, it is similar to NEET.

After the application correction window closes, the CET Cell will release the admit cards, expected to be 10 days before the exam date. Candidates can access their admit cards using their registration number and date of birth. Any discrepancies in the admit card should be reported to the authorities promptly.

 

 

 

 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

