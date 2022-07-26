MHT CET Admit Card 2022 For PCM Group To Be Out Today; Know How To Download

MAH CET Admit Card 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra CET 2022 admit cards for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, July 26. Once released, candidates can download MHT CET admit cards by visiting the exam portal - mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, or from cetcell.mahacet.org. Every year, MHT CET is conducted at the state level for admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other allied courses. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the MAH CET PCM Admit Card 2022.

MHT CET Admit Card 2022: Important dates

MHT CET 2022 admit card release date - PCM - July 26, 2022

MHT CET 2022 admit card release date - PCB - August 2, 2022

MHT CET 2022 exam date - PCM group - August 5 to 11, 2022

PCB group- August 12 to 20, 2022

MAH CET PCM Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the MHT CET 2022 admit card, candidates must visit the official website of MHT CET: mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022 to access the official MHT CET website.

Step 2: Then, select the link for the MHT CET admission card.

Step 3: Next, candidates must enter the application number and password in the candidate portal.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admission card for future use.

MHT CET Admit Card: Details mentioned on the hall ticket

Name of the candidate

Candidate's father and mother name

Roll number

Application number

The candidate’s date of birth

Type of disability (in the case of people with disabilities)

The name and address of the exam center

MHT CET 2022 Date & Time

Medium of the question paper

Subjects opted for the Maharashtra CET

Exam day guidelines

More Details

In case, candidates face any discrepancy or error, it is advised that candidates contact the authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative