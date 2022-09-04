MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Objection Window Closes Today; Here's The Direct Link

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Today is the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022. The MHT CET Answer Key was released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups on September 1. As per the official notice, the window to raise objections against the answer key will remain open till today at 5 pm.

This year, the MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group was held from August 5 to 11, 2022, and for the PCB group held between August 12 to 20, 2022. The authorities conducted a re-examination for the students affected by rains and technical glitches on August 29. Results of the test will be announced on or before September 15. In order to raise objections against the answer key, candidates are required to log in using their credentials mentioned on the MHT CET admit card. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step to raise objections against the answer key. It is also advised that candidates must keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

MHT CET answer key 2022: Here's how to raise objections against the answer key

Step 1: To raise objections against the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the "Objection" entry link.

Step 3: Candidates must then log in with their credentials.

Step 4: Mention the objection(s) and pay the fee.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Here's direct link to raise objections against the MHT CET answer key 2022 - CLICK HERE