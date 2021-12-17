Mizoram TET Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Mizoram TET Final Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test has been released by the Mizoram Board of School Education. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website: mbse.edu.in. Along with the answer key, the board has also released Mizoram TET Result 2021 for the examination which was conducted on November 30, 2021. The answer key has been prepared after considering the objections raised by the candidates, which were consulted by the subject experts.

The revised answer key has also been declared. Candidates would be given 1 mark for Question Numbers 96 and 97 for Paper 1. In addition, both options C and D in Paper 2 would be considered correct answers to Question Number 95. According to the official notice issued by the board, no re-evaluation would be considered. A total of 3285 candidates submitted applications this year.

Mizoram TET 2021 Dates

Event Date Mizoram TET Result 2021 released December 17, 2021 Mizoram TET Revised Answer Key 2021 released December 10, 2021

Mizoram Teachers Eligibility Test: More details

This year, a total of 1044 candidates appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2. While the number of students who qualified for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 was 265 candidates, the percentage of the qualified candidates was 36.93%. Candidates must regularly visit the official website to get more information and fresh updates.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image)