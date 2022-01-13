MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Consider State's Request For NEET Exemption

NEET 2021: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, January 12, requested PM Modi to 'favourably consider' state's request for exemption from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET. Anti-NEET Bill 2021 has been passed by Tamil Nadu Legislative assembly on September 13, 2021. The bill exempts the state from NEET and students will be getting admissions to UG Medical degree courses. It will be done on the basis of based on the qualifying HSC +2 marks or class 12 marks.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The memorandum seeks permission to fill all professional seats including MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses on the basis of Class 12th marks only. Also, the Centre should expedite the establishment of AIIMS at Madurai and sanction a new AIIMS for Coimbatore.

PM Modi inaugurated 11 new government medical colleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The new colleges in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar, would have an intake of 1,450 M.B.B.S. students annually.

MK Stalin said "admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we have been continuously demanding exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably."

On the all India quota system, M K Stalin said that 50% of PG seats and 15% of UG seats are surrendered to all India quota based on the scheme drawn by the Supreme Court. Also, all super speciality seats are surrendered to all India quota. This year, 7% less students from Tamil Nadu applied for NEET. The state government states social justice, upholding quality and equal opportunity to protect all vulnerable students’ as some of the reasons behind exempting NEET from state.