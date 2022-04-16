MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-up Round Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2021: Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round provisional result has been released by the Department of Medical Education (DME). It has been uploaded on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. All those candidates who have secured an allotment in the mop-up round, will be able to proceed with the reporting from April 16, 2022. The reporting deadline ends on April 19, 2022 (5 pm). MP NEET PG counselling 2021 candidates are advised to go through the DME counselling schedule and be ready with their documents for the admission process. The direct link to check the MP NEET PG counselling result has also been attached.

Here is how to download MP NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round result

Step 1: Candidates who got themselves registered should go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads "mop-up round seat allotment result"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to the login credentials.

Step 4: Post logging in, the MP PG counselling mop-up round result will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Candidates should download and take its printout for future references.

Here is the direct link to download the MP NEET PG Counselling mop-up round result (click here)

The department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh or DME MP in March released the round 2 counselling result 2022. Candidates can check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 result online on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 2 allotment result is being followed by the admission process. Students who secured an allotment in that round, were able to proceed with the 'Reporting' between March 5, 2022 and March 9, 2022.