MP PAT 2022 Registration Begins, Follow These Steps To Apply Online

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
MP PAT 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has activated the registration link for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for MP PAT 2022 on the official website. Candidates should know that September 14 is the last date to apply online. For more details, they can go to the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.
The registration is going on for the exam which will be conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Second shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm.
Madhya Pradesh PEB is conducting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.