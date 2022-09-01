MP PAT 2022 Registration Begins, Follow These Steps To Apply Online

MP PAT 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has activated the registration link for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Interested candidates can apply for MP PAT 2022 on the official website. Candidates should know that September 14 is the last date to apply online. For more details, they can go to the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination are eligible to apply for MP PAT 2022 examination.

The registration is going on for the exam which will be conducted on October 15 and October 16, 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts. First shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Second shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Check application fee details here

The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 250 and Rs 500 will be charged from Unreserved (UR) category candidates.

MP PAT 2022: Here is how to register online

Step 1: Go to the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link

Step 3: Then they should register with the required details

Step 4: In the next step, they will have to upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Then click on the “Submit” button

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the MP PAT 2022 application form for future reference.

About MP PAT

Madhya Pradesh PEB is conducting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.