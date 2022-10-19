MP PAT Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's A Direct Link To Download

MP PAT Answer Key 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Preliminary Agriculture Test (MP PAT) 2022 answer key has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) today, October 19. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download the MP PAT 2022 answer key by visiting the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. In order to check the answer key, candidates are required to enter their roll number and TAC code.

Candidates can raise objections in online mode against the MP PAT 2022 answer key till October 21 by paying Rs 50 per question. This time, the MP PAT 2022 examination was conducted on October 15 and October 16.

MP PAT 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to download

Step 1: To check the MP PAT 2022 Answer Key, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link "Online Question/Answer Objection-Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)-2022."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)-2022. Dated: 18/10/2022 under the Recruitment Test section.

Step 4: Now, enter the required credentials such as roll number and TAC code.

Step 5: The MP PAT 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Every year, this examination is held for admission of eligible students in four-year BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses in various institutions in Madhya Pradesh. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative