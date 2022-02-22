MP TET 2022 Exam Schedule Released, Exams To Begin From March 5

Madhya Pradesh TET 2022: School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh took to twitter to announe the MP TET 2022 dates. Primary Teacher Eligibility Test will begin from March 5 and will be held in two shifts daily. As per reports, over 10 lakh students have got themselves registered to take the exam.

School Education Department, MP took to twitter to inform the same. Department tweeted, "Primary teacher eligibility test date announced. Exam will start from 5th March 2022 - Examination will be held in 16 cities and in 2 shifts - It is mandatory for the candidates to be registered in the employment office."

MPTET Date 2022: Check schedule

The exams wil begin from March 5, 2022

Last date of exam has not been announced yet

Admit card release date has also not been clarified. However, it is expected to be out by the end of February 2022.

Candidates should know that once released they will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website. Hard copy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, candidates will have to take its printout so as to carry the same to the exam hall. Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara and Balaghat. The exam will be conducted online. The admit card is likely to be released by the end of February.

Instructions to be followed

One has to reach the exam centers one hour before for reporting. MP Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET Exam 2022) will be conducted in two shifts of 2.30 hours on the scheduled dates. First shift will begin at 9.30 am and second shift will begin at 3 pm. As mentioned above, candidates will have to report for these shifts by 8.30 am and 2 pm respectively.