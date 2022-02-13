MPHC AG 3 And Steno Prelims 2021 Admit Cards Out; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The exam cell of Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the hall tickets for Assistant Grade 3 and Stenographer Preliminary exam. The admit cards for Steno Prelims 2021 can be checked on the official MPHC website mphc.gov.in. It has been released on February 12, 2022, and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. MPHC AG 3 and Steno Prelims 2021 hall tickets are for the exam which is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2022. In order to download, candidates should be ready with the registration number and password that was given to them during the application process. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit cards by following the steps mentioned below.
The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) is recruiting candidates for various posts, including stenographer grade-2, stenographer grade-3, stenographer grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), assistant grade-3, and assistant grade-3 (English Knowing) for district courts. This recruitment process will fill a total of 1255 vacant seats in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.