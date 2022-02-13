MPHC AG 3 And Steno Prelims 2021 Admit Cards Out; Here's How To Download

The exam cell of Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the hall tickets for Assistant Grade 3 and Stenographer Preliminary exam. The admit cards for Steno Prelims 2021 can be checked on the official MPHC website mphc.gov.in. It has been released on February 12, 2022, and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. MPHC AG 3 and Steno Prelims 2021 hall tickets are for the exam which is scheduled to be held on February 22, 2022. In order to download, candidates should be ready with the registration number and password that was given to them during the application process. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit cards by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how to download MPHC AG 3 and Steno Admit Cards

Go to the official Madhya Pradesh High Court website – mphc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment / Results section

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the online application and admit card

Scroll down to item number three and click on the link provided next to ‘Admit card’

Candidates will have to enter the credentials to log in

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future reference

The High Court of Madhya Pradesh (MPHC) is recruiting candidates for various posts, including stenographer grade-2, stenographer grade-3, stenographer grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), assistant grade-3, and assistant grade-3 (English Knowing) for district courts. This recruitment process will fill a total of 1255 vacant seats in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Steno Grade 2- Rs. 5200-20200/- Plus 2400/- Grade Pay

Steno Grade-3- Rs. 5200-20200/- Plus 2400/- Grade Pay

Steno Grade-3 (Court Manager)/Assistant Grade-3- Rs. 5200-20200/- Plus 1900/- Grade Pay

MPHC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Stenographer Grade 2- 108 posts

Stenographer Grade 3- 205 posts

Stenographer Grade 3 (Court Manager Staff)- 11 posts

Assistant Grade 3- 910 posts

Assistant Grade 3 (English)- 21 posts

